Tomlinson and Stacey sparkle in Scalby Tennis Club Mixed A defeat to Driffield

Scalby Tennis Club's new floodlit courts.

Scalby Tennis Club Mixed A welcomed Driffield LTC A on Tuesday for what promised to be a close contest, with both sides well matched on paper and both potential Driffield & District Tennis League promotion contenders.

However, the switch to hard courts proved a leveller that unsettled the away side early on.

Making her debut for the Mixed A, Edie Grimwood showed real commitment by taking to the court just hours before sitting a GCSE Maths exam. Partnered with Mark Whitlegg, the pair combined well and created numerous opportunities, but couldn’t convert key points when it mattered most.

Joy Sharples and Toby Shaw, another new pairing, battled through some tough exchanges and produced some excellent tennis.

Their second-round tie-break loss was particularly harsh and despite their best efforts, they were unable to get on the scoresheet.

Scalby’s only success came via the dependable duo of Louise Tomlinson and Rich Stacey.

They secured confident wins in their opening two rounds, with Tomlinson’s consistency setting the tone.

With the overall match already lost, they let a 6-3 lead slip in the third round, and some wayward serving from Stacey eventually lead to them going down 8-6.

Scalby Ladies A had a 6-3 midweek loss Malton, where Tomlinson again led from the front alongside Helen Flinton.

The pair opened with a strong win on unfamiliar grass courts and added another in round three, though they were outgunned in the middle round. Maaike Karrimans and Magda Phillips battled gamely across all three rounds, narrowly missing out in the second, but couldn’t notch a win.

Debutant pairing Helen Creaser and Catherine Reid grew into the match and secured a hard-earned point in their final rubber.

The Men’s B clash with Driffield was washed out, but the Men’s A hosted Cherry Burton A in a tough Division One fixture.

Skipper Jack Boddy returned from injury and, with Bob McNamara, played some inspired tennis, though results didn’t follow. Gareth Mason and Toby Hillier were competitive but winless.

The sole point came from the experienced pairing of Whitlegg and Stacey, thanks largely to Whitlegg’s clinical volleying and sharp returns as Scalby lost 8-1.

As the season approaches its halfway point, hopes remain high for the Men’s B promotion push, while the other teams look to stabilise their league standings.