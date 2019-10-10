Watson enjoying Silver Royd return

Scarborough RUFC’s Phil Watson insists he’s enjoying his return to the club.

“It’s great to be back, the team has changed since I last played for the club,” said Watson.

“The pace of the game has massively changed and it’s a lot more challenging.

“You have less time to react, which puts pressure on you.

“I’m looking to work with the younger lads coming up through the ranks. This club means a lot to me and I love being involved again.

Watson is enjoying working under coach Simon Smith, adding: “He’s had a really positive impact on the club, his can-do attitude is perfect and it has meant that the atmosphere is really good.”