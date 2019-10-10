Watson enjoying Silver Royd return

Phil Watson on the charge for Scarborough RUFC. Picture by Andy Standing.
Scarborough RUFC’s Phil Watson insists he’s enjoying his return to the club.

“It’s great to be back, the team has changed since I last played for the club,” said Watson.

“The pace of the game has massively changed and it’s a lot more challenging.

“You have less time to react, which puts pressure on you.

“I’m looking to work with the younger lads coming up through the ranks. This club means a lot to me and I love being involved again.

Watson is enjoying working under coach Simon Smith, adding: “He’s had a really positive impact on the club, his can-do attitude is perfect and it has meant that the atmosphere is really good.”