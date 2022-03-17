Whitby Tennis Club players at an event last season

A club spokesperson said: “The nights are getting lighter and hopefully the weather will be getting warmer.

“We are ready to go from Monday April 11 at 5.30pm at Whitby Sixth Form College, behind Whitby and Esk Valley Astro Turf facility.

“We are a small, friendly club with a relaxed atmosphere, who welcome back our current members, but we also look forward to welcoming new members to the club.

“Did you love to play tennis, as well as enjoying a social activity and keeping fit?

“We have club nights and Sunday morning meets so please get in touch on our Facebook page, if you would like to come and join us.

“Please note that we do not have a junior section at the present moment.

“Our full season costs only £20.