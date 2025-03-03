Hair-raising moment the tail of a British Airways jet hits the runway during an aborted landing
This is the hair-raising moment the tail of a British Airways jet hit the runway during an aborted landing.
Jerry Dyer, founder of Big Jet TV, talked about seeing the paint dust after contact - adding that the pilot deserved a medal.
The plane flew into London Heathrow during Storm Corrie in 2022, after taking off from Aberdeen.
The footage features in the latest Caught on Camera programme on Shots! - watch the show now on demand at www.shotstv.com.
The episode looks at planes landing in strong winds, with video of an American Airlines plane landing in Storm Gerrit, a Jet2 plane wobbling in Storm Kathleen’s crosswinds and pilots battling the extreme winds of Storm Franklin at Birmingham Airport.
- Shots! is the home of True Crime, Caught on Camera and Weird and Wonderful TV on Freeview channel 262, Freely 565 and on demand at www.shotstv.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.