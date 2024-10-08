Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Power-napping in the taxi from Vietnam’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, I was suddenly awakened by a crescendo of scooter horns as we approached the centre of Ho Chi Minh City.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of a sudden, I felt the need to breathe in as we were submerged by traffic, with our driver undeterred as he skillfully weaved his way through the increasing volume of oncoming vehicles. ‘Welcome to Saigon!’, he announced

It was rush hour after all, I thought, but to be honest this hive of outdoor activity is the norm at any time of day in Ho Chi Minh, and with the light quickly fading, feelings of excitement took over my wife and I as we spotted the towering lights of our hotel in the distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a delightful cruise along the Mekong River and a few days of relaxation on the isle of Phu Quoc, we opted to round off our southeast Asian adventure with a mix of pampering and big city sightseeing, basing ourselves in the luxury Pullman Saigon Center, perfectly located in the middle of bustling ‘District 1’.

Travelling through the vibrant neighbourhoods in Ho Chi Minh City. Image: Street Food Man

More on the hotel later, but no sooner had we checked in to our 29th floor signature suite it was time to discover Saigon through our taste buds on a private tour with ‘Street Food Man’, with guides Tanya and Harry waiting patiently in the lobby, eager to take us on the foodie ride of our lives.

We hadn’t eaten for several hours, which was just as well because this was a tour only suited for empty stomachs as we hopped on the back of a motorbike and set off into a sea of colour through the city’s vibrant neighbourhoods to sample the culinary paradise of authentic Vietnam.

It was part-culture, part-adventure and three-parts delicious as we immersed ourselves in the daily life of the Saigon people while munching, crunching, sipping and slurping our way through the various street food offerings, taking on the differing tastes of north, south and central Vietnam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We kicked off our tongue-tingling experience with tastings of ‘Bánh Xèo’ and ‘Bánh Khọt’ (rice pancakes), delicately made by a local chef with over 20 years’ experience, before we headed deep into the maze of a local market to sample kumquat sugar cane juice and ‘Bánh Tráng Nướng’, a unique, but delicious, Vietnamese-style pizza grilled on a charcoal fire.

Bò Kho, a delicious Vietnamese beef stew. Image: Street Food Man

My favourite stop came in the heart of urbanised ‘District 10’ to savour the city’s finest ‘Bò Kho’, a Vietnamese beef stew in a clay pot packed with tender chunks of meat in an aromatic broth, the remains of which were duly mopped up with a crusty Vietnamese baguette.

Other flavourful delights included a heavenly dish of coconut ice cream and a three-course seafood feast which was rounded off with a dessert of flan cake with caramel, coffee and coconut milk, all washed down with a refreshing Saigon beer, or two. The homemade Forest Banana Sticky Rice Wine, specially brewed by Street Food Man himself, was as authentic Vietnamese as you can get.

At just over £40 per person for a four-hour tour, the price is excellent, especially when you consider the nine unique tastings and unlimited drinks consumed throughout, as well as a few other scheduled stops at various non-food destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back at the five-star Pullman, which belongs to the Accor brand of hotels, we were ready to burst as we clambered onto the bed to spend a few precious pre-sleep minutes admiring the panoramic views and bright lights of the bustling city below.

A signature suite at the Pullman Saigon Center. Image: Accor Hotels

Contemporary comfort is the name of the game in the Pullman, a hotel which boasts more than 300 rooms all designed to provide guests with an enchanting and refined experience.

A stay in a signature suite takes the refinement up a notch thanks to its space aplenty, giant floor-to-ceiling windows and cool push-button curtains, along with the sanctuary of a deep-soak standalone bathtub crying out for the addition of a champagne ice bucket.

After an epic night’s sleep, an early morning breakfast was enjoyed on the top floor in the Executive Lounge (breakfast is also available in the Food ConneXion Buffet) before we headed out for our second city excursion with AN Tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the back of a motorbike (it’s the best way to get around Ho Chi Minh), this private ‘Saigon Unseen’ tour took on more of a historical flavour, steering away from the more touristy landmarks to provide a unique perspective of the city’s hidden gems in some of more tucked away parts.

The Mad Cow Wine & Grill at the Pullman Saigon Center. Image: Accor Hotels

Jadon and Hana were our guides, picking us up at the hotel to take us on a two-wheeled journey of discovery which began at the Thich Quang Duc Memorial Monument, where in 1963 a monk set himself on fire in protest against the anti-Buddhist policies of the South Vietnam government.

A harrowing, but captivating tale which preceded a fascinating visit to a secret weapon bunker built by Vietnamese soldiers and used to secretly transfer weapons for attacks on the Independence Palace during the Vietnam War.

It wasn’t all about war and sacrifice though as we also ventured to one of Saigon’s oldest neighbourhoods, as well as the city’s most famous coffee shop to sample the blends created from its unique brewing techniques which have delighted locals since 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final stop took us along a busy street in old Chinatown to view the historic Thien Hau pagoda and its stunning architecture, which stands as one of the oldest and most revered Chinese temples in Vietnam.

Feeling exhausted, but educated, we returned to the Pullman looking forward to an afternoon of ‘chill’ by the outdoor pool before a belly-busting meal in the hotel’s Mad Cow Wine & Grill.

A steak-lover’s dream, it was the most Western-style cuisine we consumed during our fortnight in southeast Asia, but was up there with the best as we devoured generous portions of ‘Tomahawk’ and ‘Wagyu’ beef cuts, cooked to perfection by Chef Ninh, who spent 10 years learning his craft in Europe.

Enjoying a coffee stop with AN Tours on the 'Saigon Unseen' private tour. Image: AN Tours

With the night still young, there was time for a couple of romantic cocktails at the hotel’s stunning Rooftop Bar before we hit the sack, which was a fitting way to end our leisure time in Ho Chi Minh prior to our early morning flight back to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, it was time to leave and, using my finest Vietnamese, bid ‘tạm biệt’ to the Pullman and Ho Chi Minh City. It had been a truly wonderful experience.

TRAVEL FACTS

Pullman Saigon Center: Price of a Signature Suite typically starts from approx. £246 a night, with Accor Plus members offered 50 per cent off at the Mad Cow Wine & Grill. To book visit the hotel website.

Street Food Man: The price of the private four-hour motorbike tour is approx. £42 per person and guests can book via the website or contact directly via WhatsApp message on +84834553085.

AN Tours: The 'Saigon Unseen' private tour price is approx. £27 per person. For info contact +84 70 6666 520, email [email protected] or visit the website.

FLY FROM MANCHESTER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking an airport hotel with parking through Holiday Extras means you can enjoy more holiday with less hassle. Plus, with Flextras, if you need to cancel or amend, you can without charge. One night’s accommodation at Crowne Plaza, Manchester Airport with eight days’ Drop & Go Parking is available for £189, arriving on 19th November 2024. For more information visit the website or call 0800 316 5678.