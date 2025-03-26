I went on Crystal Ski Holidays new beginner skiing holiday package called ‘Slope Starters’ - it is affordable, and I couldn’t recommend it enough to anyone wanting to learn how to ski.

The package holiday whisks you off to the idyllic and stunning destination of Beitostølen in Norway. I hadn’t heard of this Norwegian village before, but it captured my heart and I am dying to go back. It is an idyllic setting to learn how to ski as you are surrounded by breath-taking snowy mountains, and get to witness mesmerising sunrises and sunsets.

Not only this, but the village itself is perfect for beginners. The slopes do not take hours to get down and everyone there is more or less a beginner as the resort is so suited towards those who have not skied before. So, forget France or Austria, head to Norway on TUI’s Crystal Ski Holidays ‘Slope Starters’ holiday.

Slope Starters is designed for beginner skiers and costs £1,095 per person. The package includes return flights, 20kg luggage, half-board accommodation, transfers, ski lessons, equipment hire and a 6-day lift pass. The price of this skiing holiday is amazing and so affordable. I spoke to a friend recently who visited Tignes in France to ski and her ski pass alone for a week cost her £400. So, this price is an absolute bargain.

I went on TUI’s newest beginner skiing holiday package called ‘Slope Starters’. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

It was also the best way to learn how to ski as you are there on the slopes and you have to learn on-the-spot, and very quickly. Yes, you are thrust into the deep end but by the end of my time I was hitting the blue slopes. I didn’t quite manage a red but that’s left me hungry for more and desperate to go on another skiing holiday.

Before I went on the trip I truly had zero knowledge or experience of skiing. I watched a few TikTok videos before I went on how to ‘plough’ and do ‘the pizza’, and it all looked fairly easy to me. And then I actually hit the slopes and realised it was a little harder than I thought.

I was part of a group on the trip and we were given two amazing instructors called Pere and Bobo. On the first day we learnt how to put the gear on (who knew putting on ski boots would be so tiring!), how to put on the skis and then the basics of skiing - so, what to do with your legs and how to stop. We tried some baby slopes, which to me felt like a mountain. I must admit I did crash into a family, which totally shattered my confidence and left me feeling awful if I had hurt anyone, but the instructors picked up my confidence and were there to help me.

Me and my skiing instructor Bobo. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

After that incident... the instructor who was there to deal with the, let’s just say, less capable ones, was then assigned to me. Poor guy. At one point he did say it was like ‘training an elephant’ - the cheek!

We had a lot of laughs, even when I was stuck halfway up a mountain as I was too scared to go down. But, after a couple of days I went down a green slope on my own and then on the last day I went down a blue slope all on my own and the feeling was immeasurable. I was so proud of myself after literally having zero experience and I really started to enjoy skiing, and the whole experience of it.

Hitting the slopes at Beitostølen. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

As part of the package you will get these amazing instructors who really take the time to help you and support you in becoming more confident. Besides skiing, there are also plenty of other activities including welcome drinks at the hotel, partying at après-ski as well as access to the hotel’s spa and wellness facilities throughout the week.

During my trip I tried the exhilarating experience of Snow Rafting - which you can also try as part of the package. You are taken up to the higher peaks of the mountains, where the temperatures drop to around -15C, but you are treated to stunning views of Beitostølen and can enjoy the sky turning to pink and yellow hues as the sun sets. Everyone gathers around a hut where hot drinks are offered, and then you are off to sit in an inflatable which speeds down a snow raft. I clung on to my companion - and we all screamed and laughed as we shot down the raft on the inflatable. It was so much fun.

Snow Rafting. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

To add to the memories, we tried the Wilderness Spa which includes a hot tub and sauna out in the open, and an ice plunge if you are daring enough. This is not an option to book as part of the package but it is an experience you can book in destination, and I would highly recommend. I mean, when else would you get to sit in a hot tub under the stars in Norway surrounded by the snowy landscape?

As part of the trip we stayed in the Radisson Blu which was in a prime location, just a few minutes walk away from the slopes, shops, restaurants, and bars. The hotel has everything you could want from delicious food, spacious rooms, a gym to a pool.

Radisson Blu Resort, Beitostølen. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I went on this holiday having zero experience or confidence in skiing, and thinking I could never be one of those cool skiers that you see on the likes of TikTok and Instagram. But by the end of this trip I was whizzing down slopes on my own, really enjoying it, and finally understanding why people love skiing so much. The holiday is perfect for beginners - and at £1095 per person, well you can’t go wrong.

Crystal Ski Holidays (www.crystalski.co.uk); (020 8610 3123) offers a week's half-board Slope Starters holiday in Beitostølen, Norway at the 4-star Radisson Blu Resort at £1095 per person when booked online (based on two sharing), including flights from London Gatwick or Manchester airport to Oslo airport and transfers (price given is for departure on 18th January 2026).

Slope Starters 7-night package holidays for 25/26 will be available in the below three destinations and here are the dates of each trip (available airports to book listed below).

Austria - 10th – 17th Jan 26

Norway - 18th - 25th Jan 26

Andorra - 1st - 8th March 26

Available airports to book from:

Andorra:

Bristol

Cardiff

Glasgow

Gatwick

Manchester

Austria:

Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Glasgow

Gatwick

Manchester

Newcastle

Stansted

Norway:

Gatwick

Manchester