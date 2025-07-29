Sóller in Mallorca is known for its stunning mountain views, traditional architecture and sunny Mediterranean charm | Wowcher

Think it’s too late to find a school holiday beach break? This Mallorca deal includes return flights, meals, drinks and sunshine – from just £119pp.

Think you’ve left it too late to book a summer holiday in the school break? Think again. We’ve been on the hunt for a proper all-inclusive deal that still has dates left in August – and we’ve found a cracking one on the shores of sunny Mallorca. With return flights, unlimited food and drink, and a hotel minutes from the beach, it’s ideal for families or couples who want the sun without the faff.

The best part? It’s one of the strongest-value summer sun deals still available, with multiple UK airports to fly from and durations from two to seven nights.

You’ll stay at the centrally located BLUESEA Mediodia, just steps from the beach and within easy reach of local shops, restaurants and bars. The hotel has a pool, on-site dining, Wi-Fi and 24-hour reception. Rooms come with air con, balconies and en suites, making it a comfortable base for a chilled-out break.

Because it’s all-inclusive, you don’t need to budget for extras – your package covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and unlimited soft or alcoholic drinks. That means you can keep the kids fuelled up without constantly reaching for your wallet, or just kick back with a few poolside cocktails each evening.

Mallorca is still one of the most reliable summer sun spots in Europe, with highs pushing 30°C through August. Whether you’re beach-hopping, scuba diving, strolling through Palma or just soaking up the rays with a sangria in hand, it’s a brilliant way to salvage the tail end of the school holidays without overpaying.

