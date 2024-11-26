It has stunning views of misty mountains and forests 😍

The hotel spans an impressive 330 metres.

All 447 bedrooms are designed to offer panoramic views of the region’s tallest peak.

The food was immensely impressive at the hotel.

Pulling back the curtains to a sweeping vista of woodlands boasting rich shades of green and amber, my stay at Europe’s longest hotel couldn’t have been better timed with the arrival of autumn.

The newly opened four-star Mercure Szczyrk Resort welcomed its first guests in September, meaning I was among the first visitors to visit this expansive hotel, thanks to an invitation from Accor.

Not only did this mark my first time visiting Poland, but I was also extremely excited to see the Silesian Beskids mountain range - especially in autumn. Thankfully, the weather couldn’t have been more perfect during my stay, which you can see in my video here.

From the moment you arrive, the hotel’s sleek, contemporary design is evident. While the hotel spans an impressive 330 metres, the modern architecture seamlessly integrates it into the surrounding landscape.

Mercure Szczyrk Resort | Submitted

Even stepping into the hotel, you feel close to nature. I was immediately met with the comforting smell of a wood burner, and the modern decor takes its inspiration from the natural surroundings, with wood accents and earthy tones that feel similar to that of a mountain lodge.

All 447 bedrooms are designed to offer panoramic views of the region’s tallest peak, Skrzyczne. My room had everything I needed for a comfortable stay.

You might be wondering, if the hotel is so long, it must take a while to walk to your room. I can confirm that the walk from the lift on the centre of the floor and along the windowless corridor to my room took around 50 seconds.

The WoW Bar at Mercure Szczyrk Resort offered stunning views | Submitted

Beyond the stunning views of the misty mountains and dense forest, I was immensely impressed by the food. The hotel has four dining and drinking options: The main restaurant, Seasons, which can accommodate up to 550 guests, Flame Restaurant, WoW Bar, and Luna Bar.

The main restaurant serves a buffet of international and local dishes, with the real highlight being the breakfast spread. From Polish specialities like smoked meats and soup, to fresh pastries, it was the perfect way to start a day of adventure.

We were certainly wowed by the chefs at the Flame Restaurant, who served us a huge spread of tapas dishes, as well as a three-course meal. It included lobster rolls, beef tartare, cabbage rolls, and grilled prawns. The starter was roasted celery with truffle and fig. The main dish was perfectly cooked steak, followed by a coconut white chocolate donut for dessert. It was a better meal than that I’ve had in five-star hotels.

We visited Skrzyczne, the highest peak in the region. | Pawel Jakubowski / lubiepodroze.eu

Aside from eating and drinking, we also made sure to explore the town and surrounding area. Szczyrk has a population of 5,000 people, but it is a popular skiing destination with 40km of ski routes that attract many tourists.

With our visit taking place before snow season, we didn’t go skiing (thankfully), but we did explore the stunning mountains both by foot, and bike.

We were taken on an eight-and-a-half mile ride with electric bikes, and gained an elevation of 1,950ft. The weather was absolutely perfect and we enjoyed stunning views – but most of us were not experienced bikers, and the terrain was quite difficult, even with the e-bike motor. I had a sore bum for days after!

The Luna Bar has an outdoor terrace to enjoy a drink in the fresh air. | Pawel Jakubowski / lubiepodroze.eu

The following day we also took the ski lifts up to the peak of Skrzyczne, which is 4,100 feet above sea level. Despite the elevation, there was barely a breeze, and the sun was beating down on us. It was the most relaxed I had felt in months.

The town was nice to wander around as well, with a calming river running through it. There was a selection of shops, cafes and restaurants, and other hotels. The only downside was the walk back up to the hotel, which I only did once and it nearly killed me. I feel tremendous admiration for the staff that have to make that commute by foot.

The hotel was still under construction during my visit, with a pool and other communal facilities set to open still. While I was there, I saw a few families, but it was mainly being used for corporate purposes with large groups of people hosting business meetings. Due to its size, it almost felt empty at times, and was never anything besides relaxed.

The chefs were a real credit to this four-star hotel. | National World

When it fully opens, the hotel is sure to offer something for everyone. From friends enjoying the ski slopes in winter, party-goers attending Snow Fest in March, families splashing in the lazy river, corporate parties, spa days, or simply just enjoying stellar food and drink with stunning views.

My stay at the Mercure Szczyrk Resort was a memorable experience - especially thanks to all those I met there. It’s a fantastic and stylish choice for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Polish mountains. This hotel offers the perfect escape.

To find out more, please visit: https://mercureszczyrk.pl/