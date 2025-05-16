‘Not only about York’: Calls to ensure coastal towns involved as £14bn rail plan for Yorkshire revealed

TransPennine Express at Scarborough Railway Station. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

A newly published £14bn rail improvement plan for Yorkshire proposes better connections to the coast but concerns have been raised about ensuring Whitby and other towns are included.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Blunkett has today published his phased plan to fix Yorkshire’s broken railways and “has identified how constrained and creaking Victorian-era infrastructure is holding the region back”.

The plan is backed by regional mayors including David Skaith in York and North Yorkshire and the first phase of improvements would need £2.4bn of government investment between now and 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s spending review is set to be announced later this summer and will decide what projects get funding.

TPE train at Scarborough Railway Station. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

In the first five years, investment on the coast has been proposed in the form of station upgrades at Malton, Seamer, and Scarborough and new and improved services in Esk Valley and York to Scarborough.

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, said: “Working together, we can drive real change and boost opportunities across our region. This is a credible, long-term plan to deliver the connectivity our communities need – creating better access to jobs, education and investment.

“In York and North Yorkshire, that means two trains an hour between York and Scarborough, upgraded stations at Malton, Seamer and Scarborough, and a new station at Haxby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to push forward with the transformation of York Station to maximise the benefits of York Central, one of the most significant regeneration sites in the country. And we need to fix the bottleneck on the East Coast Mainline at Northallerton, which has held back progress for too long.

“We’re ready to build a better-connected North, creating the growth, opportunity, and prosperity our communities deserve.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Alan Williams, Chairman of the Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership, said he was disappointed that Mr Skaith did not highlight the Esk Valley route from Whitby.

He told the LDRS: “We welcome and support Lord Blunkett’s proposal to increase services on the Esk Valley Line in the next five years, reflecting the Partnership’s own recent proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we are disappointed that, in his response to the report, Mayor David Skaith expresses support for improving services from York to Scarborough but once again makes no mention of the equal, perhaps greater, need to improve the rail service on the Esk Valley route from Whitby for which, unlike on the corridor from York to Scarborough, there is no alternative bus service.”

The report makes the case for “investing more in rail as part of a wider regional growth strategy and closing the productivity gap by creating more opportunities, connecting young people to jobs, providing a real incentive for potential employers to relocate, and promoting more sustainable travel”.

It adds: “Previous studies have also shown that demand for rail across the Yorkshire and Humber region could be more than doubled if constraints such as price, performance and convenience were addressed.”