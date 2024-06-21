Best places to hit the water along the Yorkshire coastline

For an adrenaline-fuelled day out, why not get wet and wild at North Yorkshire Waterpark

As temperatures are set to rise this summer, dive into these five water-based activities on the Yorkshire coast.

The Yorkshire coast is a great destination to explore by boat or paddleboard with its rugged cliffs, charming seaside towns, and beautiful beaches.

Soak up the natural beauty of the Yorkshire coastline by taking to the water as part of Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip – Route YC.1 North Yorkshire WaterparkFor an adrenaline-fuelled day out, why not get wet and wild at North Yorkshire Waterpark at Wykeham near Scarborough

It offers a range of fun-filled activities including inflatable aquatic obstacle courses and stand-up paddle boarding to kayaking. There is also a café to relax in afterwards.

2 Yorkshire Belle

Cruise into summer with a sightseeing trip aboard the historic MV Yorkshire Belle, a pleasure cruiser based in Bridlington. You can choose between a one-hour lighthouse cruise, one-and-a-half hour Breil Newk/Silex Bay cruise, two-and-a-half hour Bempton Cliffs cruise or three-hour trip to Filey Bay.

3 Scarborough Speedboat Rides

For the adrenaline lovers out there, Scarborough Speedboat Rides are a must.

They offer an eight-minute exhilarating high-speed ride across Scarborough Bay, with exciting twists and turns along the way.

If you want to take it steadier, climb aboard pirate ship the Hispaniola which operates for the South Bay.

4 Scarborough Surf School

Learn to surf with Scarborough’s Surf School at Cayton Bay, which operates all year round, seven days a week.

They offer surf lessons from stunning Cayton Bay just South of Scarborough but can also offer coasteering, stand-up paddle boarding.

There are also surf schools on Scarborough’s north side.These are Route YC’s top beach picks

No trip to the Yorkshire coast would be complete without a trip to the beach, so here are Route YC’s favourite five beaches:1 Spurn Point – great for spotting wildlife.

2 Hornsea Beach – a fabulous destination for families with facilities and a golden sandy beach.

3 Mappleton Beach – a true hidden gem on the Yorkshire coast.

4 Runswick Bay – ideal for those looking for water sports hire.

5 Whitby’s Beaches –for a traditional beach experience.

