Bridlington rated second in new survey finding fun-filled staycations with the most amusement arcades

Bridlington took second place in the arcades research. Photo courtesy of Paul Atkinson.

Bridlington provides fun-packed entertainment when it comes to the amount of amusement arcades, according to a new survey.

The ‘Top UK Seaside Destinations with the Most Arcades’ study, delivered by OLBG.com, saw Bridlington take second place with Blackpool, pipped to the top spot by Great Yarmouth. Scarborough took fifth place with 10 arcades.

A spokesperson said: “Amusement arcades and slot machines are such a feature of British seaside towns, with a mixture of traditional and modern games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Great Yarmouth has the most overall, with 16. In second place, Bridlington and Blackpool both have 14 arcades each."

Steve Madgwick, editor-in-chief at OLBG.com, has profiled the findings of the Holiday Entertainment Index. He said: “The Great British Summer is here, and although the weather isn’t always destined to deliver the perfect getaway, many of the best seaside towns across our shores are jam-packed with indoor and outdoor entertainment – from arcades to pubs, and more!

“Using various data sources such as Tripadvisor and Google Maps, OLBG has created the ultimate ‘Holiday Entertainment Index’ to determine the best places for seaside fun in the UK – including the best amusement locations.

"Arcades are there for all the family and amusement arcades and slot machines are a staple of many of the best UK seaside towns.”

You can see the full survey results at www.olbg.com/blogs/holiday-entertainment-index