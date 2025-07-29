From behind-the-scenes of Bridgerton's top locations to brass band sounds - summer events at Castle Howard
It has been restored after its destruction in a fire more than 85 years ago, blending centuries-old craftsmanship with state-of-the-art conservation techniques.
The magic of Castle Howard extends beyond its walls. Across the estate, summer brings a season of discovery and unique activities set in the Howardian hills.
Families can spend a full day exploring the house and gardens while young adventurers lose themselves in the treetop wonderland of Skelf Island.
There’s live music and behind-the-scenes tours of the one of the locations from Netflix original Bridgerton.
Summer events at Castle Howard:
Stately Sculpting at Skelf Island, Sunday August 10 at 4pm
Castle Howard’s 21st Century Renaissance
The reveal of the long-lost Tapestry Drawing Room – carefully restored after its destruction in a fire more than 85 years ago. The revival showcases the craftmanship of heritage artisans, blending centuries-old artistry with cutting-edge restoration techniques.
Behind Closed Doors, Sunday August 10 at 4pm
Join the Castle Howard Curatorial team for a rare chance to go beyond the crimson ropes and uncover the hidden stories of the house.
This tour grants access to areas usually closed to the public – from the dome at the top of the building to the cellars.
Along the way, enjoy secret viewpoints and fascinating tales drawn from more than 300 years of Castle Howard’s history.
Filming Location Guided Tours, Wednesday August 13 and 27
From Brideshead Revisited to Bridgerton, Castle Howard has starred on screen for more than 60 years.
The behind-the-scenes tour offers a glimpse into the secrets and logistics of filming in a historic setting with access to locations featured in some of the most popular on-screen productions.
Sunday Sounds: Live Music in the Boar Garden
Back Chat Brass play playing pop, funk and hip-hop: Sunday August 17 at 11.30am and 1.30pm
Skelf Island Adventure Playground, open daily from 10am to 5pm
A treetop wonderland inspired by the estate’s historic roots in Henderskelfe. Set on an island and accessible by a rope bridge, the playground is a network of treetop nests woven through the woodland canopy, connected by slides, nets and climbing equipment.
Cloud Gazing in the Walled Garden, open daily, 10am to 5pm
Discover a section of the Walled Garden normally closed to the public, now turned into a serene space for Cloud Gazing. Enjoy a relaxing area of the gardens while watching the clouds go by on a comfortable beanbag.
Guided Estate Walks, dog’s welcome, Friday August 1 and September 5
Led by the game and wildlife conservation manager. This five-mile route explores parts of the estate not accessible by public footpath.
Rover’s Grand Tour, from now until Monday September 1
Young adventurers can follow in the footsteps of Rover, a famous dog in Castle Howard’s history.
Ancient Tree Walks, Thursday September 18 and October 16.
Walking tour, led by forestry manager Duncan Leckie, visits ancient and veteran trees in the grounds, car park, Stray and Park Farm and explore the history and management of the r majestic giants.
To book: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk
