From pumpkins to tours by candelight - top things to do this autumn at Castle Howard
The estate’s autumn programme includes candlelit Halloween tours, m pumpkin trails, fungi foraging experiences and Persian-inspired feasts.
Whether you're seeking family fun, seasonal spookiness, or a cosy bite to eat, there's plenty to enjoy across the estate.
Halloween: late night tours: October 11, 26, 30 ,6.30pm
After dark tour of Castle Howard’s halls, corridors and stately rooms. This atmospheric evening event, led by Castle Howard’s knowledgeable curators, will turn the clock back to how Castle Howard looked before the electric age, and how flickering candlelight creates an entirely different atmosphere in the vast corridors of The House. Whether you’re interested in Castle Howard’s history or want to soak up the atmosphere of the House after dark, this is a unique way to get into the spirit of Halloween.
This tour lasts two hours and is wheelchair accessible.
Cost: £48 (£38 for Castle Howard members), including the tour and access to the House and Gardens on the day of the chosen event.
Halloween half term and family activities
Pesky Pumpkin Trail from October 2 to 31
Help find a gaggle of pesky pumpkins hiding around the house.
Silly squash, giggling gourds and pesky pumpkins are up to mischief. Younger visitors and their families are invited to search for them during their visit and use their great spotting skills to discover each one. The best pumpkin-finders will get a sticker.
The Great Pumpkin Adventure, Octoer 25 to November , daily at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm
Description: Roll up, roll up. The mischievous Skelves of Skelf Island have a joyful story to tell: The Great Pumpkin Adventure.
Enjoy the jolly play, performed three times a day at Skelf Island Adventure Playground during half term.
Bulb Planting on the South Lake Meadow, October 25 until November 2, daily from 11am to 2pm
Help the garden volunteers plant bulbs in the South Lake Meadow, which will bloom in spring. The bulbs are Snakeshead Fritillary, beautiful, delicate purple and white flowers with a chequered pattern, historically common in meadows and classified as Vulnerable on the Vascular Plant Red Data List for Great Britain.
Sabrina Ghayour Supper Club, Thursday September 18 at 7pm
You can hear from Sabrina and indulge in a easting menu of Persian and Middle Eastern-inspired recipes.
Expect a menu of Moroccan-spiced lamb, tahini, ginger, garlic and honey marinated poussin, sweet potato, basil and feta dip, apple and golden raisin Börek.
Helena Garcia’s Halloween pop up and book signing
Description: Bake Off’s Helena Garcia, best known for her gorgeously gothic style, is back with a spook-tacular pop-up in the farm shop.
Her fun range of homewares, clothing and gifts will be available until October 31.
Autumn essentials in the farm shop and garden centre
Pumpkins, squashes and gourds in the farm shop and garden centre: For decorating, eating, or both, a fantastic range of all shapes and sizes- from classic orange pumpkins to more unusually shaped gourds will be available from September 29.
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Event: Fungi Foray: October 5 at 10.30am and 1.30pm
The walk is led by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust experts and explores the Castle Howard Estate to reveal more about the mysterious mushroom kingdom and is a lovely way to immerse yourself in nature during the turn of the seasons. Tickets include access to the gardens during the day of your visit.
To book any of the events visit: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk