The pick of spring and summer events on our coast

Scalby Fair offers something for the whole family

Spring brings an abundance of exciting events and activities, plus enticing opportunities to dine out on some fabulous Yorkshire fare, all supported by Yorkshire Coast BID – Business Improvement District – funding.

From Scarborough Restaurant Week, which gives people access to deals and offers at a range of restaurants and cafes across the town, to Bridlington's Coble Festival, an event which is perfect for the whole family.

Clive Rowe-Evans, chair of the Yorkshire Coast BID, saod: "We’re so eager to welcome visitors and residents alike as we gear up for our programme of spring and summer events all along the Yorkshire Coast.”

Events include

Coble Free Spirit on the open seas during last year's festival in Bridlington

Scarborough Restaurant Week – from now until Sunday May 19

Scarborough Restaurant Week is back for another year! If you need an excuse to try out a new restaurant or café that has joined Scarborough's food scene or want to treat yourself to an evening out, locals and visitors can make the most of a range of food and drink deals from venues across the local town.

Big Ideas by the Sea, Scarborough, from Friday May 17 to Friday May 31

Big Ideas by the Sea festival celebrates the wealth of writers, artists, scientists, historians, archaeologists, and the business community living in Scarborough, bringing together a range of speakers to talk about the big ideas in their field.

Visitors and residents alike can expect a dynamic cultural event about creative and innovative thinking. The event will feature a melting pot of national and international speakers and exciting opportunities to participate for those in attendance.

Dragonboat Challenge, Wykeham, Sunday June 16

Held at the North Yorkshire Water Park in Wykeham village, the event sees teams from local businesses and organisations compete in a series of races inside 12ft dragon boats. Join the fun from 10am and sample local food and drink as you watch the wacky races in a super family day out.

Armed Forces Day, Bridlington, Saturday June 22

Show your support and head to Bridlington for the spectacular Armed Forces Day.

The next day, Sunday June 23, stroll to the Old Town as they host the 1940s/50s Festival, with hundreds attending in period uniforms and outfits.

There’s something for everyone, including military vehicles, military-themed stalls, an airsoft rifle range, and talks at the Spa Theatre. There, you can watch vintage Pathe films and enjoy musical performances and traditional and magic shows.

Weather permitting, the day will conclude with a fly-past of eight planes, providing a fitting finale.

Scalby Fair, Scarborough, Saturday June 22

Fair is a week-long festival of entertainment and fun that culminates in a large village street fair with more than 50 stalls, music, dancing, and children's attractions.

Sailing Coble Festival, Bridlington, from Friday June 28 to Sunday June 30

Across the weekend, there will be opportunities to learn about the building, restoration, and sailing of these traditional East Coast fishing cobles, alongside musical entertainment ranging from local folk and sea shanties and various stalls to browse.

Bridlington Seafood Festival, Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27