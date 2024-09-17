Whitby revealed as one of the UK’s favourite childhood holiday destination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new report from holidaycottages.co.uk, which surveyed 2,000 British staycation goers has revealed Whitby as the UK's second favourite childhood holiday destination.

As the end of the year draws closer, and many staycation goers feel the nostalgia for their 2024 trips kick in, many will already be drawing up an itinerary for a revisit. For many this urge to revisit their favourite destination never goes away, as a new poll of 2,000 UK staycation goers by holidaycottages.co.uk revealed that 68% of people have revisited their childhood staycation destination in adulthood, at an average of 4.5 times.

With 51% of UK staycation goers revealing their childhood destination as their happy place, the study has revealed the UK’s favourite childhood holiday destinations for repeat travel, with St Ives, Whitby and Weymouth revealed as the top three.

To give travellers inspiration when visiting over the off-peak season, the staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the best things to get up to in Whitby over the September to December months.

Whitby Harbour

It may be a seaside town, but the quaint fishing town tucked away on the Northeast coast is so much more than ice cream and sandcastles on the beach. The town really comes alive over the autumn and winter periods, with Whitby being home to the UK’s biggest goth festival, and some seriously ghostly goings on courtesy of the Whitby Ghost Tour. Make sure to climb the 199 steps, where at the top you’ll find the Whitby Abbey, which is specially illuminated at night. You can also hop on the NYMR steam train to the nearby village of Goathland where Harry Potter fans will recognise the film’s Hogsmeade Station. Of course, no trip to Whitby is complete without sampling some of the country’s best fish and chips – try The Magpie, a Whitby institution.

For those looking to head to St Ives in Cornwall in the off-peak season, you’ll be surrounded by a community spirit of everyone from surfers to dog walkers, as the fresh sea air does everything in its power to put your mind at ease. Porthgwidden Beach is a must-visit as you cocoon in sheltered cover, looking out at those braving the surf spots in the colder months. St Ives is also a mecca for art lovers and was the beating heart of the British Modernist movement – The Barbara Hepworth Museum and the Tate St Ives are just a few that showcase this legacy.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “With summer now over, many of us will be looking back on our 2024 adventures across the UK – however, our recent research shows that many of us will be keeping those memories close for life, even bringing our families along for the adventure in the future. Although the winter seasons can be quieter for some popular destinations, especially seaside towns, the new seasons bring a completely different perspective to the areas, with activities you are likely to experience in the summer months.

“We hope our research has inspired staycation goers across the UK to revisit some of their favourite destinations!”