The heated loungers in the new relaxation area at Thorpe Park | Thorpe Park

A little bit of luxury, delicious food and top notch pampering in the Yorkshire Countryside - it is no wonder Thorpe Park Spa is so popular.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of spas across the country seems to be forever growing but the figure definitely isn't rising as quickly for those which are actually worth you forking out your hard earned money to enjoy. Fortunately, Thorpe Park is one of those which is worth a visit and you will leave with that blissful post-spa sparkle.

Leeds is a bustling city with so much to see and try that a weekend away there could leave you absolutely exhausted. That's where Thorpe Park comes in. It has long been known for its spa and recent investment has taken that to another level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brand-new, luxurious relaxation lounge has been added and it is a step above what most hotel spas offer. It has all the things you would hope for such as heated relaxation beds, comfortable loungers and soft throws to snuggle down into. The room feels, sounds, smells and looks calming as soon as you step through the door.

It also offers guided meditation experiences which, in a nutshell, help you control how you relax through headphones. Here's how it is described: "Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a personalised wellness journey with specially curated audio meditations, developed in collaboration with one of the spas product houses, TEMPLESPA."

Relax and rejuvenate in Thorpe Park's new area | Thorpe Park

It is very simple to follow, there are headphones you can borrow if you haven't remembered yours and it is a great way to push away the stresses of real life.

The space has been cleverly created by Rachel Wooton, Daniel Thwaites interior designer, using a palette of calming neutrals and earthy tones to create a harmonious and restorative environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is a sanctuary where you can unwind and it certainly hits the mark. The new area is different and well worth giving it a go.

Thorpe Park has plenty to keep spa-lovers coming back for more ... not least the delicious food. Lunch is served in a glorious setting where spring sunshine filtered through the ceiling and everything tasted great.

What you need to know Making for the perfect space to escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. complete with wonderful spa facilities to take advantage of including a swimming pool, whirlpool, steam room and sauna- the perfect location to let any tensions melt away. Plus a Rosette Awarded Restaurant! Recently has unveiled a brand-new refurbished gym, with a clean green modern look, as well as a brand new relaxation lounge with multisensory elements Highlights Recently refurbished Gym

Rosette Awarded Restaurant

Award-winning Spa and brand new relaxation lounge Treatments There are a number of exquisite Caudalie spa treatments, using natural ingredients from the vines and grapes from the family Caudalie vineyard. TEMPLESPA treatments are also available, a luxury British skincare brand with a full top-to-toe offer of skin nourishing treatments

We had tempura vegetables for starters, cooked to perfection. All the mains were very good but the burger comes thoroughly recommended. The cakes looked tempting but we resisted and headed back to the spa for a different kind of indulgence.

Being covered in mud from head to toe isn't how you imagine a trip to the spa might end, but that's what happened when I headed into the treatment room The Body Detox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all starts with lymphatic body-brushing, then warm vitamin and mineral rich purifying mud is smoothed all over the body. Once cocooned in this cosy wrap, I finished off with a short scalp massage. It was a lovely treatment and the only thing that was missing was having more choice of shower gels and shampoos in the treatment room shower. A girl has to get the mud off somehow!

There is a lovely pool area, sauna, steam room and sauna. It is worth going when the weather is decent as the outside lounging area would be amazing in the sun.

Grab a drink, enjoy a pool on the comfiest of loungers; gossip away in the bubbling hottub or just recline with friends - there are plenty of options and areas to chose from.

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa makes sure that guests leave feeling happier than when they arrived - leave the stresses of everyday behind.