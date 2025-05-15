TRAVEL: A171 Whitby to Scarborough road closed at Burniston for emergency water main repairs

By Louise French
Published 15th May 2025, 08:54 BST
The A171 is closed at mill Lane, Burniston
The A171 has been closed at Mill Lane, Burniston due to a burst water main.

Yorkshire Water attended the incident and attempted to carry out repairs using temporary traffic lights, but were unable to do so.

A diversion route is now in place, and the road will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.

North Yorkshire Council has been approached for further information.

Latest details and the diversion route are available at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map

