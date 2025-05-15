TRAVEL: A171 Whitby to Scarborough road closed at Burniston for emergency water main repairs
The A171 has been closed at Mill Lane, Burniston due to a burst water main.
Yorkshire Water attended the incident and attempted to carry out repairs using temporary traffic lights, but were unable to do so.
A diversion route is now in place, and the road will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.
North Yorkshire Council has been approached for further information.
Latest details and the diversion route are available at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.