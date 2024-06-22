Aggressive seagulls attack young dog walker in Edinburgh as he sets off on walk
The aggressive birds swooped down on the youngster, squawking angrily at him with such determination that he had to dash back inside for cover - and it was all caught on camera.
After a while, he cautiously peeked out to check if the road was clear, at his home in Edinburgh. He tried again to take his pup for a walk, but when he set foot outside again the seagulls diving at him with renewed fury, as if they had some unresolved grudge against him.
Why do seagulls attack humans?
Seagulls become very protective during bird nesting season, and anyone who gets too close may get a violent retaliation and possible injuries as they protect their young.
Can seagulls harm pets?
There have been numerous reports of small dogs being picked up by aggressive seagulls, never to be seen again.
