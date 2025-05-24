This video More videos

A super-sweet pack of Arctic Fox pups celebrate their first birthday - with a blood lolly.

Watch the moment when an adorable pack of Arctic Foxes share their favourite treat - an blood and fish ice lolly.

The pups turned one year old, and celebrated with their mum, Flo, with the special cooling treat.

Sharing the wonderful clip on social media, a spokesperson for Wildwood Trust wrote: “Last week, Flo and her pups shared a little birthday treat and a blood & fishy ice lolly (their fav!) Can’t believe these pups are only one year old They’re bigger than Flo.”