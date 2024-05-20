Britain’s Got Talent’s Bruno Tonioli breaks Golden Buzzer - watch below
Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli accidentally broke the Golden Buzzer during the show on May 18.
It is the second time this series Bruno has pressed the Golden Buzzer, after awarding one to Taryn Charles, a teacher who uses music to help students with special educational needs.
Dance group Phoenix Boys performed an impressive routine featuring numerous lifts and tricks. A dancer himself, Bruno gave a standing ovation before pressing and accidentally cracking the Golden Buzzer. Fellow judge Alesha Dixon shouted, “He’s broken it. He’s broken the buzzer!” before Bruno covered his mouth in shock.
Delivering his feedback, a visibly emotional Bruno said: “I literally can’t speak. What really touches people is when you perform from your heart, it’s the truth of your performance, that’s really what remains in people’s minds, and you touched me, and I think you touched everybody here”.
