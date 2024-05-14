Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as a prolific burglar gets caught by a police dog, hiding in a bush after he raided mansions near the homes of Premier League stars.

Police bodycam shows Liam Curry, 28, being dragged from the undergrowth when officers swooped on the area 30 minutes after receiving a 999 call. Curry, who has 29 previous convictions, broke into two properties and tried to raid a third in upmarket Darras Hall in Ponteland, Northumberland.

The multi-million pound estate is home to a string of footballers including Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and former England legend Alan Shearer. Curry was caught hiding in bushes after the raids last January and was jailed for two years but was released after serving half his sentence. Bizarrely, he again tried to evade cops by hiding in a nearby hedge.

Curry, of Gateshead, admitted burglary and was jailed for two years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday (9/5).

Detective Sergeant Stuart Taylor, of Northumbria Police, said: “Curry clearly did not learn his lesson, and this was fantastic work from our frontline officers to secure an arrest within 30 minutes of the report being made.”

During last January's raids Curry broke into the first Darras Hall property while the homeowner was asleep in the living room. Curry stole £1,500 worth of items including a laptop and paperwork but was caught when his phone rang and the homeowner woke up. He then went to another property but the homeowner saw him trying the door handle and called police.