Dramatic footage shows how a 'dangerous' driver tries to get away during a police chase, before telling officers it wasn’t him in the car.

Watch as Reece Newman - a 'dangerous' driver - tries to get away from police. After driving over a grass verge to avoid a stop-stick, Newman is shown leading officers on a dangerous pursuit down country lanes in poor weather, putting innocent members of the public at risk.

Dangerous driver denied being in the car

He manages to lose the pursuing police car briefly by forcing his way between two vehicles being driven by members of the public - and then abandons his vehicle. He later claims he wasn't driving the car - and is heard in the video saying ‘I haven’t been in the f***ing car, bruv, stop telling me I’ve been in a car.” He was then detained and arrested by firearms officers, after a police dog and his handler managed to track from the car to where Newman was a few streets away.

‘High risk offender’ off the road

Reece Newman, aged 33, from Milton Keynes, was jailed for two years and disqualified from driving for five years following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 15 May. He had previously been found to be driving over 100mph without insurance, while over the limit of both cocaine and cannabis. He had already been subject to a three-year disqualification at the time.