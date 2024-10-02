This video More videos

Watch the moment ‘drunk and unruly’ passengers argue on a plane in front of families - with one fellow passenger saying, “It was tequila terror at 60,000 feet”.

Seven 'drunk and unruly' passengers were arrested by armed police after causing 'tequila terror' on a flight to Gatwick from Cancun.

Passengers said the group of men and women had been swigging from large bottles of duty-free-bought tequila and began arguing aggressively midway through the cross-Atlantic flight from Mexico.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter.

In a video of the incident, one woman in the group can be heard shouting, “Don't touch me”.

Drunk passengers argue on flight. | SWNS

One eyewitness said he was appalled by the 'disgusting' language used by the group, as terrified young families awoke to the chaotic scene on the morning of October 1.

The group had reportedly refused to hand their passports to cabin crew and were escorted off the runway at Gatwick by armed police officers carrying guns and tasers.

Passenger Mac Mack, 58, from South London, said the trouble had begun at the airport when the group had tried to push in line at the departure gate.

Mr Mack said that around quarter to four in the morning - shortly after the plane had flown over the east coast of Canada - a 'loud and aggressive' argument broke out, with cabin crew desperately trying to calm the unruly group.

He said: "It was tequila terror at 60,000 feet. There were kids on the flight and a lot of people were woken up to people screaming obscenities at each other. Passengers were scared”.