Epic thunderstorm lights up London's iconic skyline in dramatic video as weather set to warm up
Powerful video (click to play above) captured an extreme thunderstorm that hit the capital during the night. Fork lightning - which can be seen in the footage, was accompanied by loud rumbles of thunder, and torrential downpours during the storm which started around 2am and lasted several hours.
The deafening claps of thunder were heard the entire way across the city from Greenwich to Canary Wharf, on 09 September, 2024.
Weather set to improve
After a chilly few days and nights, things will turn a bit warmer this weekend with much of the south fine and sunny, but some rain in parts of the north, according to the Met Office. With a ridge of high pressure expected to be in charge, next week looks to be dry and warmer for many.
High pressure moving in
David Oliver is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and explained: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of next week.
“If any rain develops it is expected to be confined to the extreme northwest of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday. There is a risk of some fog patches overnight and temperatures continue to increase, with many places a little above average by mid-week.”
