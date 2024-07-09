This video More videos

Watch as an officer records counterfeit England shirts hanging up in the store, before heading into the stockroom to find stacked boxes of kit.

Bodycam footage shows the moment police discover thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit football shirts on sale in a shop.

Fake football kits worth a £98,300 estimated loss to the industry have been seized by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU).

A total of eight people have been arrested for offences relating to the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods.

Five people were arrested during raids at a shop and five residential addresses in Camden, north London. Around 6,000 counterfeit items, including £9,600 worth of Euro 2024 shirts, were seized. Those arrested have been released under investigation.

Raids at a shop and residential address in Haslemere, Surrey, resulted in shirts worth £50,000 being seized. A man was arrested and released under investigation.

In Sheffield, officers seized £25,000 worth of counterfeit products including football kits. A man was arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

