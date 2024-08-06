Caught on dashcam: 'Idiot' BMW driver inhales from 'hippy crack balloon' while driving on M6 motorway
The motorist was caught on camera (click to play video above) inhaling from what has been described as a ‘hippy crack balloon’ while driving on the motorway. He can be seen, in the clip, inhaling the inflated orange balloon, while at the wheel. The driver was slapped with a £770 fine and six points on his licence after another driver sent a video of his exploits to police.
West Midlands Police have released a series of clips exposing the worst drivers who were caught red-handed in the last 12 months, and submitted via the OpSnap portal. One clip shows a motorist ignoring a red light and driving over a pedestrian crossing, narrowly missing a woman who was crossing. That motorist was convicted of dangerous driving and was given a year-long ban and ordered to pay £2,649 in costs and fines.
Another example shows a taxi driver using his phone while waiting at traffic lights, who was hit with six points and ordered to pay £400.
Sergeant Steve Evans said: “Road safety is an absolute priority for West Midlands Police and the work of our team is making a real difference. Around 90 per cent of the submissions we get end in positive action. Every one of the people who’ve been filmed like this and have had to pay the price should now be thinking again about the way they drive.”
OpSnap is a portal for uploading dashcam footage of dangerous drivers in your area. Check your local police website for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.