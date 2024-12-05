CCTV shows Edward Tully leaving a club with a large bottle of alcohol in his hand, before crashing his Bentley into a family car - killing a 12-year-old girl.

On August 20 2022, Edward Tully was driving his Bentley Continental at 56mph - 26mph over the speed limit - when he hit the rear of a Vauxhall Astra containing a family. The collision, in Colney Hatch Lane, London, caused catastrophic injuries to the 12-year-old girl and life-changing injuries to her father. Her mother and brother received minor injuries. Tully fled the scene. The girl sadly died at hospital days later.

Tully had spent £1,500 on alcohol in a bar in the hours before the crash.

Edward Tully. | Metropolitan Police

He handed himself into police shortly after the incident and on August 21 2022 was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious Injury by dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court on October 25. Edward Tully, 30 (26.01.1994), of Norfolk Road in St John’s Wood, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Southwark Crown Court on November 29.