Watch the moment a man who attacked the police, spouted abuse, and encouraged others to be violent during the recent riots was arrested.

While a resort was busy with families enjoying the weekend, Roger Haywood spouted abuse during a protest on August 3.

Police said he encouraged others to be violent and assaulted police officers who were there to keep Blackpool safe.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter.

He also led a mob through the resort and beckoned them to breach the police cordon, “intent on disorder”.

Roger Haywood was arrested after attacking police officers and spouting abuse during a protest in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

“Despite singing about how much he loves England, he caused havoc in his own town, ripping the shutters up of a store in the Hounds Hill centre, before assaulting a member of their security team,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The 41-year-old, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, was jailed for two years and six months on Friday.

He was sentenced for offences of violent disorder and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Haywood was described as being a prominent member of the group involved in disorder.

He encouraged a group of people to follow him to various locations around Blackpool, including the Cenotaph, the Tower and the comedy carpet.

Haywood’s involvement included attempting to pull the shutters up of a store in the Hounds Hill centre before assaulting a member of the security team.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of police assault and violent disorder later that evening

The 41-year-old, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, was jailed for two years and six months | Lancashire Police

Police said he assaulted officers even during his arrest.

He was later charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer. Haywood was further arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, and charged on August 7.

He pleaded guilty at Preston Magistrates Court and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Assistant Chief Con Phil Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “Haywood not only chose to be violent himself, but he actively encouraged others to use violence too, and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on him today.

“This sentencing shows just how seriously violent disorder is being taken in our county.

“It will never be tolerated or taken lightly, and this sentencing is the first of many that we will expect to see over the coming weeks and months.”

Police said that this sentencing was the “first of many that we will expect to see over the coming weeks and months” | National World

Sarah Gallagher, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Northwest, said Haywood took a “leading role” in the disorder.

She added: “This vile behaviour cannot go unchallenged. Those taking to the streets, taking part in violent conduct and spreading fear in our communities must face the consequences of their actions.

"Make no mistake, those who have taken part in the lawlessness of the last few weeks will be caught, convicted and sentenced appropriately.