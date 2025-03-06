This video More videos

The owner of a 22 year old terrier explains why she thinks her four-legged friend has lived to be one of Britain’s oldest dogs, in a heartwarming video.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an emotional video, the owner of a 22 year old Staffie-cross shares her thoughts on how her furry friend has lived so long.

Linzi McLean who lives in Chorley, says a lot of people ‘don’t believe her’ when she reveals her dog’s age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she thinks it’s because she’s ‘needed’ and loved, that Sasha the brindle coloured terrier has kept on going.

In the third and final episode of Paw & Order, Linzi says: “I’ve said it for years that she’ll be here for as long as I need her, so as long as I keep needing her, then she’ll stay.”

Linzi, who will celebrate her own 30th birthday this month, was just 11 years old when her granddad gave her Sasha as a gift.

Linzi McLean from Chorley believes her lovely 22-year-old pet Staffy Sasha could be Britain's oldest dog | Neil Cross

The vet told them that she was at least three years old when they took her for a routine check, a few days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the general rule of thumb, a 22-year-old dog would be roughly equivalent to a 154-year-old human.

Linzi, who grew up in Penwortham, said: “My granddad was walking home when he came across some girls with a dog and when he sat down on a bench Sasha jumped on his knee.

“They told him she was a stray and he could have her, so he came home with her.”

No owner could be found so Linzi had the pet she had always dreamed of.

Linzi said: “Me and Sasha, we were meant to be together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I took her for her first walk, I took her lead off and she just looked up at me and didn’ t run off.

"She’s a bit slower now, so I call her Grandma!”

Sasha also became a mum to three, black cross-Labrador pups, although sadly has since died.

Linzi also has a LhasaPoo cross called Ross and the two dogs are the best of pals.

Sasha, described as a ‘gentle soul’, is even friends with Tilly the cat, who belongs to Linzi's fiance, Ryan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linzi added: “Some people are a bit scared of Staffies but Sasha is so loving - she even gets on with cats.”