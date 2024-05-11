Northern Lights: Stunning timelapse video shows Aurora Borealis light up the UK sky during solar storm
and live on Freeview channel 276
A stunning timelapse shows the Aurora Borealis as it dazzled British skies, early on Saturday 11 May, 2024. Greg Wolstenholme captured the incredible natural phenomenon during the solar storm, as the colourful Northern Lights played out above a Blea Tarn, a valley in the lake district. The photographer has shared more of his spectacular images on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
Will the Northern Lights be visible tonight?
There is a good chance that the Northern Lights will also be visible this evening, between 10pm and 2am, as the “extreme” geomagnetic storm continues. Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.