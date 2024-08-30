Overdrawn drug dealer boasts he has “100 bags in my box” before police find £500k drugs stash and loaded gun
Shocking video reveals how an overdrawn drug dealer boasted he had “100 bags in my box” before police found his £500,000 plus drugs stash and a loaded gun.
Detectives at Cambridgeshire Constabulary raided Maroof Rahman’s home in Mill Road and another property in Birdwood Road in August 2022 where they discovered cocaine and cannabis, along with equipment for the production of drugs and multiple mobile phones. They also found almost £18,000 in cash as well as a firearm and live ammunition.
At the time of his arrest, Rahman was on licence for a previous six-year sentence handed to him in July 2018 for drug related offences.
Maroof Rahman, 36, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on August 23. Rahman was found guilty of being in possession of a prohibited, viable firearm and possession of ammunition. He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of cocaine, acquiring criminal property and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.
