Caught on camera: Pedestrian within feet of being hit by lorry in 'latest pavement mounting incident'

David Tooley
By David Tooley

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:26 BST
This video shows the moment a startled pedestrian came within feet of being hit by a lorry as the vehicle mounted the pavement in the latest in a series of incidents in a busy street.

The video, recorded by CCTV camera at Mark The Nutty Barber in Ludlow and shared by Councillor Andy Boddington, sees a truck mount the pavement.

The pedestrian, a customer at the barber shop, had just left the shop and can be seen looking left and right before heading down the pavement.

The truck, operated by Middleton Cash and Carry, in Willenhall, mounted the pavement and came within feet of the man who looked startled.

According to Mark Yapp, aka Mark The Nutty Barber, it is "only a matter of time" before someone is hit.

