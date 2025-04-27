This video More videos

Police say the vehicle was pursued by officers for over 20 minutes, with the driver often speeding through residential areas and taking risky manoeuvres.

Officers were pursuing a Toyota Yaris through the streets of Preston when its driver crashed into a pedestrian crossing outside the Lane Ends pub in Blackpool Road on Monday evening.

A 64-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside.

The action was caught on camera by Phil Parkinson who was in the area as police rolled out the ‘stinger’ to stop the out-of-control Toyota.

The scene of the crash in Blackpool Road after a police chase through the streets of Preston on Monday evening (April 21) | Phil Parkinson

He captured the moment its wheels were ‘stung’ and the car smashed into a metal pole on the crossing. Officers then circled the car and used batons to smash the drivers’ window.

The driver was dragged out of the vehicle, handcuffed and taken into custody. No one was injured in the collision.

Phil said: “I saw the police stinger car coming and had a feeling something was about to go down, so I helped stop traffic and got a first row seat. It was a pretty wild moment!”

What did Lancs Police say?

The force has since shared its own dash cam footage of the chase in the moments before the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: “This footage is from the dashcam of one of our Armed Response vehicles during a pursuit in Preston.

“At around 7.50pm on Monday, our officers signalled for a Toyota Yaris to stop on Pedder Street, Preston.

“The vehicle didn’t stop, and was pursued by officers for over 20 minutes, often speeding through residential areas, taking risky manoeuvres in attempt to evade police.

“The Yaris eventually came to a stop after colliding with a pedestrian crossing post on Blackpool Road.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the collision.

“The driver failed a roadside drugwipe for cocaine. A 64-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving- excess drugs.