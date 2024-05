Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PM has announced the date the country will head to the polls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today (May 22) announced a General Election will be held on July 4.

The PM held a cabinet meeting at 4pm where he reportedly informed ministers of his election plans. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cut short a trip to Albania and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delayed an overseas trip to attend the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During PMQs earlier today, SNP's Stephen Flynn questioned the PM on whether he planned to call a general election: "Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart [scared]?"

Mr Sunak replied: "There is, Mr Speaker - spoiler alert - there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year."