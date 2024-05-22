General Election: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces July 4 election
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today (May 22) announced a General Election will be held on July 4.
The PM held a cabinet meeting at 4pm where he reportedly informed ministers of his election plans. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cut short a trip to Albania and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delayed an overseas trip to attend the meeting.
During PMQs earlier today, SNP's Stephen Flynn questioned the PM on whether he planned to call a general election: "Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart [scared]?"
Mr Sunak replied: "There is, Mr Speaker - spoiler alert - there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year."
The second half of the year starts on July 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.