This is the dramatic moment two student police officers chased down a rapist in the street after he attacked a woman in a park.

Video footage (click to play above) shows the two officers chasing Awalkhan Sultankhail, 24 - who had raped a woman in the bushes four days earlier. Sultankhail had approached his victim at around 4pm on August 27 last year.

Rapist dragged victim into the bushes

A court heard he attempted to start a conversation with her, but when she walked away from him, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her. Sultankhail fled when he was disturbed by a member of the public, who called the police.

As a result of CCTV footage and the brave victim's detailed description of her attacker, PCs Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to recognise Sultankhail while out on reassurance patrols in the area four days later.

Rapist ‘cornered’ by student cops

Video footage shows the two officers chasing him, and he was eventually cornered on Ladypool Road in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, and arrested for the attack.

PC Jones said: “I was just concentrating on not letting him get away, due to the nature of the offence.

"I was also concentrated on communicating using my radio to other officers and the control room by letting them know where the suspect was running, in order to get more officers there in case we lost him in the foot chase.

“I felt immensely proud of myself and PC McDevitt as we have caught someone who has committed an horrific offence in broad daylight.

“I went home that day feeling satisfied that I have helped the victim get one step closer getting to the justice she deserves, and knowing that he won’t be able to commit another offence for a long time.”

‘Horrific offence in broad daylight’

Sultankhail initially denied ever speaking to or following the victim, which happened on Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, but the mountain of evidence against him left him no choice but to plead guilty.

Last Friday (20/12), Sultankhail, of Small Heath, was jailed for five years and three months, and ordered to spend a further four years on licence, at Birmingham Crown Court.

Superintendent Emlyn Richards, from Birmingham Police, said: “This was absolutely first-rate work by these two officers, who have only relatively recently joined us.

“The footage shows how the two refused to let the suspect get away, and thanks to their determination, he’s now going to be spending many years behind bars.”