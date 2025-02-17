This video More videos

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a ‘brazen’ shoplifter crams stolen goods into a pushchair.

Watch (click to play video above) how a prolific shoplifter gets caught red handed, after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods - by hiding them in a pram!

CCTV footage above shows Lorraine Williams, 52, packing her pram with items in a Poundland store. When staff challenged her, they found £72.50 worth of stolen items.

She has now been jailed.

“Before being able to leave with the stolen goods, she was challenged by staff and handed over the items before leaving and making her way into the city centre,” a Cambridgeshire Police force spokesperson explained.

“The theft was reported to police and CCTV operators alerted, who spotted Williams in Queensgate shopping centre later the same afternoon where nearby police officers arrested her.

“She was also arrested in connection with the theft of £466 worth of alcohol from Tesco Extra at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton, Peterborough, on 16 January, where she was also challenged by staff as she tried to leave the supermarket with the goods partially concealed within a trolley.”

Williams, of Eaglesthorpe, New England, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 February) where she was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison after admitting two counts of theft from a shop.

PC Daniel Dimeo, who investigated, said: “Williams is a prolific shoplifter who is having a significant impact on the city’s businesses through the volume and frequency of her crimes.