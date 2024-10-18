CCTV catches angry man throwing mayonnaise, bread and eggs at magistrates court
Shocking footage (click to play above) captured the moment when an angry man began throwing food at a building, after being denied entry to the Magistrates Court. Mohammed Fatah, 26, threatened to damage Peterborough Magistrates’ Court building on 18 September - and also kicked and spat at police officers.
“He was arrested but only after assaulting the two officers, and his bad behaviour continued in custody as he urinated in and damaged his cell,” a force spokesperson explained.
“It was not the first time Fatah had been to the magistrates’ court that summer.
“On 10 July he was caught on CCTV walking up to the entrance and throwing pots of eggs, mayonnaise, and bread at the door.”
Fatah, of no fixed abode, appeared back at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (11 October) and was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting three counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, theft of £20 worth of cleaning products from Savers, in Westgate, Peterborough city centre, and making threats to destroy or damage property.
He was also told to pay £130 in compensation to the driver of a car he had smashed the window of in Lincoln Road, Millfield, on 8 October.
Detective Sergeant Sian Thomas commented: “As police officers, we come to work knowing the dangers of the role, but being abused for doing our job is unacceptable.
“I would like to thank all those affected by Fatah’s crimes for reporting them to us.”
