Footage shows massive whale washed up on British beach - as members of the public warned to stay away
Members of the public have been told to stay away from a dead whale washed up on a British beach.
The animal, which is believed to be a minke or a fin whale washed up on Headland Beach in Hartlepool and is unable to be moved.
The Environment Agency is warning members of the public to stay away from the whale.
One member of the public, who spotted the whale on September 25, said he was "scared" of the sea creature.
He said: "I go to the beach every day for a walk. I bumped into a lady who said there was a big whale on the beach. I thought she was having a laugh, off I went and I spotted the whale and the RSPCA were there to cordon the place off.
"I was a bit scared at first, anyone would be with the size of something like that. I have never seen a real whale before. I hesitated at first, I wasn’t sure if it was alive or not but the closer we got, I realised it was dead."
