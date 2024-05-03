Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman gave birth to her baby in the front seat of a car after getting stuck in traffic on the way to the hospital.

Demi Clark, 22, was 40 weeks pregnant when she began getting cramps and went into labour. Demi and her partner Daniel Moy, 32, along with Demi’s mum Maria Clark, 41, jumped in the car and rushed to Sunderland Royal Hospital. However, the family, from Whiteleas, South Shields, got stuck in traffic crossing Sunderland Bridge.

Demi started to get contractions and felt the urge to push. She had no choice but to give birth in the front seat, with Maria helping her deliver from the back seat. Baby Delilah, Demi’s third child, was born weighing 7lbs 13oz.