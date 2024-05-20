Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A village has been turned into a tourist attraction after sleep-deprived residents shared this video of a runaway peacock on social media.

Video shows how a runaway rooftop peacock has been tormenting villagers in Ossett, West Yorks with its loud cry. Terri Sykes, 40, says the noisy bird has also been flying onto people's roofs and hiding in people's gardens, since it escaped from a nearby farm.

She says her family are being 'kept up at night' by the peacock and that some neighbours have had just five hours sleep in three days. Sleep deprived Terri said: "Everyone is coming out on the street saying they haven't had much sleep and are just shattered.”

Terri says the peacock arrived earlier in the week and mainly goes into people's gardens 'for a rest.' It will then fly onto a shed roof and from there, will go onto the top of people's houses and roofs. She said: "It mainly goes into people's gardens and then it will have a rest and get its feathers out and do a little dance.”

Terri says the peacock has turned the street into a tourism attraction, adding: "People are driving to come and see the peacock because it's been shared all over social media."

The peacock is believed to belong to nearby The Watering Hole On The Farm, who have been trying to catch the bird and take it back home. Terri, a support worker said: “There was a guy out yesterday trying to catch it but it climbed on top of a bungalow's roof. He was really close to catching it but he says he's a bit scared that the bird is going to be hungry.”