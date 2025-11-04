Aaron is a GBBO finalist | Channel 4

Aaron is one of the Bake Off finalists - but what does he do away from the tent? 🍰📺

Aaron is one of the finalists on The Great British Bake Off.

He has been a Star Baker in series 16.

But where is he from and what job does he have?

It is almost time for the final of The Great British Bake Off’s 16th series. Channel 4 will be crowning its latest winner in just a few hours.

The trio of finalists will be heading back into the iconic tent for one last round of action. It will see one of them write their names into the show’s history books.

Aaron has made it to the final of Bake Off - but what is his hilarious nickname outside the tent? Here’s all you need to know:

How many Star Baker awards has Aaron won?

Aaron has had a bit of a topsy-turvy time in the GBBO tent and took a while to really settle into a groove. He was towards the lower end in week two, but then in week five he won his one and only Star Baker award - although he was in contention for it in week eight.

Where is Aaron on Bake Off from?

Aaron now calls London home, but moved to the capital from Manchester two years ago. He lives with his boyfriend Anthony.

What does Aaron do outside of Bake Off?

The oldest contestant out of the finalists, Aaron was 38 at the time of filming. After a long day of application planning at work, Aaron channels his creative side into baking, sewing and making his own liqueurs such as amaretto and limoncello.

Known as the "King of Hobbies," when he isn’t baking, he's cycling around the city, teaching himself French, lifting weights at the gym, or studying for a Master's in Computer Science and Data Analytics.

Aaron is a Senior Systems Architect for his day job.

Can you follow Aaron on social media?

Aaron is also on Instagram, just like his fellow Bake Off finalists. You can find his account via the handle @buymeanicecream - and he has over 22,000 followers on the platform.