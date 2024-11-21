Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alien: Romulus is available to stream in the US - but not in the UK.

It can be rented from digital stores but is not currently on Disney Plus.

But what has been said about the release?

Horror fans hoping to catch-up on the latest entry in the storied Alien franchise this weekend might be in for a disappointment. The 2024 film has arrived for some Disney Plus subscribers - but not for viewers in the UK.

Alien: Romulus is now available to stream on Hulu for American audiences, at least those who are subscribed to the Disney Bundle. It arrived on streaming in the US on Thursday November 21 - just in time to watch over the Thanksgiving break.

However, for audiences outside of America, they will not be able to watch it yet. Here’s all we know:

Is Alien: Romulus on Disney Plus?

Cailee Spaeny stars in the seventh installment in the long running "Alien" franchise - "Alien: Romulus” | Disney

If you are living in the US, Alien: Romulus is available to watch via Hulu on Disney Plus. You need to be subscribed to the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, to be able to watch it.

It landed on the streaming service - in America at least - on Thursday November 21. Alien: Romulus is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 85% audience rating.

But it is not currently available for UK audiences - I have checked the streaming service and a page for the film does not show up right now, as of 10am on November 21.

Why isn’t Alien: Romulus on Disney Plus for UK viewers?

Despite arriving on Disney’s streaming service for US audiences, it is not currently available for UK viewers. But, all of the previous Alien films are on the streamer - even the cross overs with Predator films.

It must be noted when the streaming date was announced for Alien: Romulus it was only announced for Hulu - which is an US-only service and recently merged with Disney Plus. This suggests at least for the short term it is exclusive to just Hulu.

We will update this article when a date for Alien: Romulus is announced for Disney Plus in the UK.

Are you disappointed that you can’t watch Alien: Romulus yet? I know I am! Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].