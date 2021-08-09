As the earlier rainstorms cleared, the evening began with a bright start, courtesy of fellow Leeds indie rockers, the engaging Apollo Junction. On came the Kaisers, singer Ricky Wilson clad in white and black, and immediately doing his trademark climbing on speakers, belting out the opener Never Miss A Beat. The Kaisers packed around a quarter of their set with songs from brilliant debut album Employment, and the likes of Everyday I Love You Less and Less, I Predict a Riot and Na Na Na Na Naa went down a treat. Ruby and The Angry Mob are also perennial crowd pleasers. Latest album Duck provided People Know How to Love One Another and the first encore, Record Collection, while The Who's Pinball Wizard received the full Wilson theatrical treatment. The 80-minute set closed with Oh My God, an end to another blazing concert at the venue.