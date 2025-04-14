Peter and Anthony Donegan celebrate their dad in Lonnie Donegan, The Stories at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Award-winning songwriter and star of The Voice UK Peter Donegan and his older brother Anthony present an evening of songs and stories about their father, the King of Skiffle Lonnie Donegan, at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Petera and Anthony Donegan: Lonnie Donegan, The Stories can be seen at the Scarborough theatre next month.

Lonnie Donegan was a staple in the British music industry from the 1950s. Achieving 31 UK top 30 hit singles and spending 335 weeks in the official singles chart, Lonnie gained three number one hits: Cumberland Gap, Gamblin’ Man/Putting on the Style and My Old Man’s a Dustman. In 1995, he received an Ivor Novello lifetime achievement award and in 2000 he was made an MBE.

Peter Donegan toured with his father as his pianist from the age of 18. In 2019, Peter entered BBC1’s The Voice where Sir Tom Jones turned his chair during his audition, before they performed a duet of I’ll Never Fall in Love Again, a song that Lonnie had written for Tom in the 1960s.

Anthony Donegan continues to keep the skiffle legacy alive with the Lonnie Donegan Jnr Band, performing at theatres, festivals and events in the UK and abroad.

For this exclusive event, Peter and Anthony are joining to celebrate their father. Packed with laughter, singing and a lot of foot-stomping fun, the brothers bring a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into life growing up with a musical legend as a father.

Peter Donegan says: “We are really looking forward to performing in Scarborough and bringing the venue alive with the music of our late father. We will be sharing insights into our lives as we grew up and performing some of the very best of Lonnie’s music.

“Expect some outrageous – not suitable for the faint-hearted – as well as some heart-warming stories.”

Peter and Anthony Donegan: Lonnie Donegan, The Stories can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday May 17 at 7.45pm. Tickets from the box office on 01723 370541 and at www.sjt.uk.com