A Christmas magic lantern show on at Scarborough Art Gallery

The showwill feature stories, songs and advertisements from 1880 to 1910.

It will be hosted by Dr Nick Hiley, a magic lantern collector and enthusiast, who will take the audience on an illuminating journey using a special selection of slides from his collection.

Dr Hiley said: “Magic lanterns project images from glass slides onto a screen or a wall, showing distant places, telling stories, and entertaining with jokes.

"The Victorians and Edwardians loved magic lanterns as a form of entertainment both at home and in halls or theatres.

“The ‘lantern season’ ran from October to March, when nights were dark, cold, and drab, and people were starved of colour. Lantern shows were especially popular at Christmas, and this one will use a variety of original glass slides, photographic, hand-coloured, and moving, to recreate some of the delight that audiences felt a century ago.”

A Christmas Magic Lantern is on at Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, on Thursday December 15 starts at 7pm, doors open at 6.30pm.

