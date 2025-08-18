A Scarborough Choral Society Christmas concert date - and an invitation to join its ranks

Scarborough Choral Society has revealed details of its Christmas concert

Scarborough Choral Society will be performing a variety of works at their winter concert on Saturday the December 6.

The concert features baritone soloist Ben Lindley, under the direction of musical director Paul Dewhurst, and is on at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough.

The programme features music from Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man Suite, a rarely performed motet by Joseph Haydn and Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs as well as the Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

Paul is also director of Music at Bridlington Priory and leads Hull Choral Union among many other musical ventures.

The society is always looking for new members to boost itsr numbers, particularly tenors and basses but all voices are welcome.

If you are interested or know someone who might be, then go along to the first rehearsal of the season. There are no audition necessary.

The first rehearsal is at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough, on Thursday September 11 at 7pm.

Please note that entry is by the side door on the left hand side of the main building.

This year, the society is also running free open rehearsals.

They are on Thursday September 25 and October 9, from 7pm to 9pm at Westborough Methodist Church.

Just go along. Music will be provided.