ABC’s Martin Fry’s to hit the road for most intimate tour and heading to Scarborough Spa

Now he’s hitting the road for his most intimate nationwide tour yet and lands at the Scarborough Spa on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Performing the hit songs of his career from Poison Arrow to The Look Of Love, and from Be Near Me, to When Smokey Sings, Martin will also share his stories of more than four decades in the music industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Sheffield in 1980, ABC redefined glamour and cool with their distinctive debut album The Lexicon of Love, which fizzed with bright ideas, and achieved trans Atlantic success.

Most Popular

Martin harked back to a golden era of luxe. Little wonder his sleek, opulent, and beautiful debut album retains the affection of listeners four decades on. It has stood the test of time.

ABC – An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry follows a sold-out tour of the UK.

Martin said: “I have been very lucky in my career to have played venues around the world from massive arenas in the States to Sheffield Town Hall in my hometown, where we marked 40 years of The Lexicon of Love. However, this tour really is something a bit different; an opportunity for stripped-back music and conversation with my fans. It will be really special.”