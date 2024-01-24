ABC’s Martin Fry’s to hit the road for most intimate tour and heading to Scarborough Spa
Now he’s hitting the road for his most intimate nationwide tour yet and lands at the Scarborough Spa on Saturday, May 10, 2025.
Performing the hit songs of his career from Poison Arrow to The Look Of Love, and from Be Near Me, to When Smokey Sings, Martin will also share his stories of more than four decades in the music industry.
Formed in Sheffield in 1980, ABC redefined glamour and cool with their distinctive debut album The Lexicon of Love, which fizzed with bright ideas, and achieved trans Atlantic success.
Martin harked back to a golden era of luxe. Little wonder his sleek, opulent, and beautiful debut album retains the affection of listeners four decades on. It has stood the test of time.
ABC – An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry follows a sold-out tour of the UK.
Martin said: “I have been very lucky in my career to have played venues around the world from massive arenas in the States to Sheffield Town Hall in my hometown, where we marked 40 years of The Lexicon of Love. However, this tour really is something a bit different; an opportunity for stripped-back music and conversation with my fans. It will be really special.”
Tickets go on sale tomorrow Thursday, January 25, at 10am at https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on