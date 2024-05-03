Acclaimed Canadian folk band The Fugitives to perform at Robin Hood’s Bay and ‘reunite with a decent pint’

The Fugitives will perform at the Fylingdales Village Hall, Robin Hood’s Bay on Friday, June 28, as part of a three-week tour.

Based in Vancouver, they bring brilliant musicianship, top-notch songwriting, complex vocal harmonies and a funny, uplifting vibe to their live performances.

Described as ‘the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues’, they’ve received numerous nominations from the Canadian Folk Music Awards, as well as a JUNO – the Canadian version of a GRAMMY.

Since their last visit in 2017, the band have recorded a new album entitled No Help Coming, which will be on sale at their concerts.

Brendan McLeod, co-songwriter and spokesperson for the band , said: “No Help Coming is about the climate emergency, with the songs reminding us that we’re in it.

“However, it is more playful than precious, upbeat rather than dower. It’s about resolve. There’s a lot of resolve to be had in joy. And while humans have a lot of bad things going for us, we can be great at the joy part. So, let’s use it.

"Last time we were in the UK, we really focussed on the beer, since that is one thing they do far better over here.

This time we have a few of the bands’ babies with us, so it might be a slightly different tour. Though we still aim to hit up a pub from the Great Beer Guide on as many stops as possible.

“Apart from reuniting our taste buds with a decent pint, it’s also great to be back promoting the latest album. We will be playing in some familiar towns and venues and others will be for the first time, so we look forward to the prospect of introducing The Fugitives’ music to new audiences.