Al Murray, The Pub Landlord - brings new tour Guv Island to Scarborough Spa

Al Murray, the Pub Landlord is embarking on a new UK tour and arrives at Scarborough Spa on Friday April 26.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 11:26 GMT
For more than 20 years Al Murray, the Pub Landlord has filled the most prestigious venues around the UK, including London’s 02 Arena and the Royal Albert Hall. He has won numerous awards and hosted many critically acclaimed television shows.

Tickets are available from the box office 01723 376774 or online at https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/

