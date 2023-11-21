Anne-Marie announces summer 2024 headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Global pop star Anne-Marie is heading to the Yorkshire coast next summer as part of her The Unhealthy Club (Summer Run) tour.

Anne-Marie returns to the Yorkshire coast in June 2024

Fresh from the success of her third studio album Unhealthy, which went Top 3 in the UK Charts, Anne-Marie is currently riding high on her headline European tour which includes arenas across the UK.

And she now brings her high-octane live show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday June 20.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am and Friday November 24 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

Anne-Marie is one of the world’s most-loved and successful popstars. Since bursting on the scene she has become a multi-platinum and award-winning star with a string of chart-busting hits under her belt including 2002, co-written by Ed Sheeran, FRIENDS and PSYCHO.

She is an artist known for her playful songs, stunning vocals and infectious personality as showcased during her time as a coach on TV’s The Voice.

Now with three albums, comprising 2018 debut album Speak Your Mind, which has sold more than four million copies globally, second album Therapy, which includes hits such as Don’t Play, Our Song and Kiss My (Uh-Oh), and newly released third album Unhealthy, which has gone on to become her biggest selling album to date, Anne-Marie has firmly cemented herself as one of the biggest popstars in the UK.

The chart-topper played a sensational show at the 8,000-capacity venue – the UK’s biggest outdoor theatre – back in 2021.

Anne-Marie joins Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among the first headliners to be announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “We are delighted to announce Anne-Marie, one of our most popular headliners in recent years, is heading back to Scarborough OAT next summer.

“She is a phenomenal performer and singer-songwriter and her live shows are packed with pop anthems. This is quite simply going to be night no fan will want to miss!”